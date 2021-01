Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 17 January 2021

Researchers have identified the biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods. The finding paves the way for more efficient treatment of irritable bowel syndrome and other food intolerances. The study was carried out in mice and humans.

