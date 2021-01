Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 21:39 Hits: 2

For the first time, scientists have measured the different types of genomic DNA changes that occur in skin cells, finding that mutations from ultraviolet (UV) light is especially common, but Black individuals have lower levels of UV damage compared to white people.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210114163929.htm