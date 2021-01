Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 18:52 Hits: 4

Using state-of-the-art fabrication and imaging, researchers watched the consequences of adding sculpted light to a catalyst during a chemical transformation. This work could inform more efficient -- and potentially new -- forms of catalysis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210115135256.htm