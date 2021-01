Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 17:17 Hits: 2

The National Park Service (NPS) announced that it is temporarily closing most parts of the National Mall beginning Friday through at least the day after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week. The announcement comes after the agency...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/534432-park-service-to-close-most-parts-of-national-mall-around-inauguration