Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 21:39 Hits: 1

By adding some magnetic flair to an exotic quantum experiment, physicists produced an ultra-stable one-dimensional quantum gas with never-before-seen 'scar' states - a feature that could someday be useful for securing quantum information.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210114163913.htm