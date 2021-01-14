The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

SolarEV City concept: Building the next urban power and mobility systems

Cities are responsible for 60-70% of energy-related CO2 emissions. As the world is increasingly urbanized, it is crucial to identify cost-effective pathways to decarbonize. Here, we propose a ''SolarEV City'' concept, in which integrated systems of cities' roof-top PVs with EVs as batteries can supply affordable and dispatchable CO2-free electricity for citie's dwerllers, which can reduce CO2 emission by 54-95% with 26-41% of potential cost savings by 2030.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210114085426.htm

