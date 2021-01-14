Population density and virus strains will affect how regions can resume normal life

Articles

Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021

As a new, apparently more transmissible version of the virus that causes COVID-19 has appeared in several countries, new research finds that the transmissibility of viral strains and the population density of a region will play big roles in how vaccination campaigns can help towns and cities return to more normal activities. The findings suggest that directing vaccines toward densely populated counties would help to interrupt transmission of the disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210114134042.htm