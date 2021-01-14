The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A highly sensitive technique for measuring the state of a cytoskeleton

Researchers have developed a highly sensitive technique to quantitatively evaluate the extent of cytoskeleton bundling from microscopic images. Until now, analysis of cytoskeleton organization was typically made by manually checking microscopic images. The new method uses microscopic image analysis techniques to automatically measure the cytoskeleton organization. The researchers expect it to dramatically improve our understanding of various cellular phenomena related to cytoskeletal bundling.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210114102713.htm

