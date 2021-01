Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 17:07 Hits: 3

The fascinating compound eyes of insects consist of hundreds of individual eyes known as 'facets'. In the course of evolution, an enormous variety of sizes and shapes has emerged, often adaptations to different environmental conditions. Scientists have now shown that these differences can be caused by very different changes in the genome of fruit flies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210113120706.htm