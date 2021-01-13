Compound from medicinal herb kills brain-eating amoebae in lab studies

Articles

Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a deadly disease caused by the 'brain-eating amoeba' Naegleria fowleri, is becoming more common in some areas of the world, and it has no effective treatment. Now, researchers have found that a compound isolated from the leaves of a traditional medicinal plant, Inula viscosa or 'false yellowhead,' kills the amoebae by causing them to commit cell suicide in lab studies, which could lead to new treatments.

