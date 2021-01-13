Combination treatment for methamphetamine use disorder shows promise

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 23:06 Hits: 13

A combination of two medications, injectable naltrexone and oral bupropion, was safe and effective in treating adults with moderate or severe methamphetamine use disorder in a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trial. The findings suggest this combination therapy may be a promising addition to current approaches to treatment, such as cognitive behavioral therapy and contingency management interventions, for a very serious condition that remains difficult to treat and overcome.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210113180609.htm