Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 14:09 Hits: 3

The combined effectiveness of three COVID-prevention strategies on college campuses -- mask-wearing, social distancing, and routine testing -- are as effective in preventing coronavirus infections as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines approved by US FDA, according to a new study from Case Western Reserve University.

