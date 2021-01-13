Catalysts: Why do metal oxide surfaces behave differently?

Category: Environment Hits: 3Metal surfaces play a role as catalysts for many important applications - from fuel cells to the purification of car exhaust gases. However, their behavior is decisively affected by oxygen atoms incorporated into the surface. This phenomenon has been known for a long time, but until now it has been impossible to precisely investigate the role of oxygen in complex surfaces point by point in order to understand the chemical background at the atomic level.
