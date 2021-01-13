U.S. EPA Publishes 2019 Annual Toxics Release Inventory Report

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 05:00 Hits: 3

Pacific Southwest data show 3 percent increase in chemical releases

SAN FRANCISCO – Yesterday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its 2019 Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) National Analysis, which shows that EPA and companies that manage chemicals continue to make progress in preventing pollution. The report shows that between 2018 and 2019 total releases of TRI chemicals decreased by 9 percent.

In the Pacific Southwest, which includes California, Nevada, Arizona, Hawai’i and the outer Pacific Island territories, the metal mining sector accounted for 78 percent of the TRI-reported chemical releases for 2019. After metal mining, the primary metals (including smelting), hazardous waste management, and petroleum sectors reported the highest releases. The total quantity of TRI chemicals managed as waste by facilities in Region 9 during 2019 increased by 3 percent from 2018, driven by increased production-related waste managed in the electrical equipment and metal mining sectors. For 2019, 6 percent of facilities in the Pacific Southwest Region reported implementing new source reduction activities. Source reduction reporting rates were among the highest in the electrical equipment sector, in which 22 percent of facilities reported at least one source reduction activity.

“The Toxic Release Inventory provides people throughout the Pacific Southwest with information about potential hazards in their communities,” said John Busterud, EPA's Regional Administrator for the Pacific Southwest. “The inventory also provides valuable data on chemical releases from specific facilities and communities over time.”

EPA provides additional information on the TRI website to help explain the data reported by the metal mining sector . Along with informational tools and resources, the website features an interactive graphic—which was developed with input from stakeholders—explaining how metal mines operate, and generally how and where releases of TRI-listed chemicals happen. For the State of Nevada, 95% of all TRI releases in the state are due to the metal mining industry.

“The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection implements state laws and regulations that subject all operating Nevada mines to rigorous permitting, monitoring, and inspection to protect water quality and public health,” said Nevada Division of Environmental Protection Administrator Greg Lovato. “It is well understood that the TRI data alone do not indicate whether the environment or the public is actually exposed to any of the listed chemicals. Safe management practices are required and enforced for the engineering design, permitting and construction of ore and waste rock facilities to ensure strong protection of Nevada’s air, water and land.”

Nationwide, for the first time in five years industrial and federal facilities reported an increase in new source reduction activities that aim to reduce or eliminate chemical-containing waste. During 2019, facilities across the U.S. also avoided releasing into the environment 89 percent of the chemical-containing waste they created and managed by using preferred practices such as recycling, treatment, and energy recovery.

The 2019 TRI National Analysis released reflects TRI chemical waste management activities, including releases, that occurred during calendar year 2019. The report therefore does not indicate any potential impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency that began in the United States in early 2020. Due to the significant analysis of reported information, this summary and interpretation of the most recent TRI data is released approximately six months after the reporting deadline.

Background

Thanks to the passage of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act of 1986 which helped create EPA’s Toxics Release Inventory program, Americans now have greater awareness of how chemicals are being managed in their communities. Today, nearly 22,000 facilities report annually on the use and quantities of more than 760 chemicals they release to the environment or otherwise manage as waste to the Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) program. EPA, states, and tribes receive TRI data from facilities in industry sectors such as manufacturing, mining, electric utilities, and commercial hazardous waste management. The Pollution Prevention Act also requires facilities to submit information on pollution prevention and other waste management activities of TRI chemicals.

To access the 2019 TRI National Analysis, including local data and analyses, visit www.epa.gov/trinationalanalysis .

Information on facility efforts to reduce TRI chemical releases is available at www.epa.gov/tri/p2 .

Learn more about EPA's Pacific Southwest Region .