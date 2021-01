Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 19:48 Hits: 1

Physical activity is not only associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, but there is no threshold for that association, with the lowest risk of cardiovascular disease seen for those who are most active, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210112144824.htm