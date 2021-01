Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 17:51 Hits: 3

Yellowstone National Park's Old Faithful geyser regularly blasts a jet of boiling water high in the air. Now, an international team of astronomers has discovered a cosmic equivalent, a distant galaxy that erupts roughly every 114 days.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210112125154.htm