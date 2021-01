Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 17:21 Hits: 8

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday finalized a rule that would allow future greenhouse gas limits only on power plants, sidestepping oversight over the oil and gas industry, iron and steel manufacturers and other polluting...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/533828-epa-rule-exempts-many-polluting-industries-from-future-air