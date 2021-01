Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 January 2021

A sweet new process is making sour more practical. Engineers are turning carbon monoxide directly into acetic acid -- the widely used chemical agent that gives vinegar its tang -- with a continuous catalytic reactor that can use renewable electricity efficiently to turn out a highly purified product.

