Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 19:34 Hits: 6

Pregnant women who exercise more during the first trimester of pregnancy may have a lower risk of developing gestational diabetes, according to a new study. The analysis found that lower risk was associated with at least 38 minutes of moderate intensity exercise each day -- more than current recommendations of at least 30 minutes a day five days a week.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210111143414.htm