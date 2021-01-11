Big differences in how coral reef fish larvae are dispersed

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 13:42 Hits: 5

How the larvae of colorful clownfish that live among coral reefs in the Philippines are dispersed varies widely, depending on the year and seasons - according to a new finding that could help scientists improve conservation of species. Right after most coral reef fish hatch, they join a swirling sea of plankton as tiny, transparent larvae. Then currents, winds and waves disperse them, frequently to different reefs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210111084211.htm