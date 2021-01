Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 11 January 2021

The year 2020 was tied for the hottest year ever recorded, according to a European Union (EU) climate organization.Global temperatures last year were on par with 2016, which had been the warmest year previously recorded, the Copernicus Climate...

