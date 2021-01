Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021

Patients with a genetic disorder called tuberous sclerosis complex have noncancerous tumors growing in numerous organs, and their treatment options are limited. A gene therapy strategy effectively treated mice that express one of the mutated genes that cause the disease.

