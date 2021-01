Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 19:02 Hits: 7

U.S. weather and climate disasters hit an all-time high in 2020 with 22 separate catastrophes that cost more than $1 billion each. The previous record for most billion-dollar weather and climate disasters was 16, which occurred...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/533366-record-broken-for-number-of-billion-dollar-weather-and-climate