Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 19:26 Hits: 1

The findings, based on analyses of blood samples from 188 COVID-19 patients, suggest that responses to the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, from all major players in the 'adaptive' immune system, which learns to fight specific pathogens, can last for at least eight months after the onset of symptoms from the initial infection.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210106142648.htm