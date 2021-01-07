The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New hard disk write head analytical technology can increase hard disk capacities

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Using synchrotron radiation at SPring-8 - a large-scale synchrotron radiation facility - researchers have successfully imaged the magnetization dynamics of a hard disk drive (HDD) write head for the first time, with a precision of one ten-billionth of a second. The method makes possible precise analysis of write head operations, accelerating the development of the next-generation write heads and further increasing HDD capacity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210107094559.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version