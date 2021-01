Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 17:53 Hits: 4

A protein that wreaks havoc in the nerves and heart when it clumps together can prevent the formation of toxic protein clumps associated with Alzheimer's disease, a new study shows. The findings could lead to new treatments for this brain-ravaging condition, which currently has no truly effective therapies and no cure.

