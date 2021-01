Articles

Gastroesophageal reflux disease is a common condition affecting 30 percent of the US population and often controlled with medication. While doctors commonly recommend specific dietary and lifestyle changes to control symptoms, there is little evidence about their effectiveness. Results of a large-scale study suggest such changes, including regular exercise, can reduce symptoms substantially.

