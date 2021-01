Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 18:01 Hits: 0

The study found that 'loading' a chemotherapy drug on to tiny magnetic particles that can heat up the cancer cells at the same time as delivering the drug to them was up to 34% more effective at destroying the cancer cells than the chemotherapy drug without added heat.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210105130114.htm