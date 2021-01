Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 18:30 Hits: 4

Researchers created an environment in a microwave oven to successfully convert raw coal powder into nano-graphite, which is used as a lubricant and in items ranging from fire extinguishers to lithium ion batteries.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210106133023.htm