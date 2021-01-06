How Earth's oddest mammal got to be so bizarre

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 18:30 Hits: 5

Often considered the world's oddest mammal, Australia's beaver-like, duck-billed platypus exhibits an array of bizarre characteristics: it lays eggs instead of giving birth to live babies, sweats milk, has venomous spurs and is even equipped with 10 sex chromosomes. Now, an international team of researchers has conducted a unique mapping of the platypus genome and found answers regarding the origins of a few of its stranger features.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210106133034.htm