The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

A bit too much: Reducing the bit width of Ising models for quantum annealing

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Quantum annealers are devices that physically implement a quantum system called the 'Ising model' to solve combinatorial optimization problems. However, the coefficients of the Ising model often require a large bit width, making it difficult to implement physically. Now, scientists demonstrate a method to reduce the bit width of any Ising model, increasing the applicability and versatility of quantum annealers in many fields, including cryptography, logistics, and artificial intelligence.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210106095318.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version