Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 16:19 Hits: 1

Massachusetts plans on ending the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, following California’s lead in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.Massachusetts Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides released a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/532684-massachusetts-to-require-100-percent-of-car-sales-to-be