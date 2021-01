Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 00:09 Hits: 3

Greenhouse gas emissions that have already been released will warm the Earth to a level beyond goals that have been set in international agreements, according to a new paper. New calculations published in the journal Nature...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/532609-existing-emissions-will-warm-the-earth-by-more-than-2-degrees