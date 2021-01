Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 16:43 Hits: 5

With coal power collapsing, air travel down and green power accounting for 50% of the national grid, Germany hit its 2020 climate targets. But that trend could easily be reversed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-coronavirus-effect-germany-achieves-its-2020-climate-targets/a-56126506?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss