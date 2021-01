Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 15:14 Hits: 2

Researchers have identified a spectacular new genus and species of flower from the mid-Cretaceous period, a male specimen whose sunburst-like reach for the heavens was frozen in time by Burmese amber.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201222101450.htm