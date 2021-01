Articles

A fast, green and one-step method for producing porous carbon spheres, which are a vital component for carbon capture technology and for new ways of storing renewable energy, has been developed. The method produces spheres that have good capacity for carbon capture, and it works effectively at a large scale.

