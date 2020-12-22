The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A powerful computational tool for efficient analysis of cell division 4D image data

Category: Environment

A research team has developed a novel computational tool that can reconstruct and visualize three-dimensional (3D) shapes and temporal changes of cells, speeding up the analyzing process from hundreds of hours by hand to a few hours by the computer. Revolutionizing the way biologists analyze image data, this tool can advance further studies in developmental and cell biology, such as the growth of cancer cells.

