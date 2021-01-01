The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Comb of a lifetime: a new method for fluorescence microscopy

Category: Environment Hits: 6

Conventional fluorescence microscopy provides poor quantitative information of the sample because it only captures fluorescence intensity, which changes frequently and depends on external factors. Now, scientists have developed a new fluorescence microscopy technique to measure both fluorescence intensity and lifetime. Their method does not require mechanical scanning of a focal point; instead, it produces images from all points in the sample simultaneously, enabling a more quantitative study of dynamic biological and chemical processes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210101141902.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version