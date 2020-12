Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 21:58 Hits: 0

When the parasite Cryptosporidium enters the body, it's cells in the intestines that first recognize the invader, triggering an early immune response, according to a new study. A leading cause of diarrheal disease in young children globally, the parasite generates an inflammatory response beginning in the intestines that exacerbates the effects of malnutrition.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201228165820.htm