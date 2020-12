Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 15:39 Hits: 5

Wind power accounted for more than half of the United Kingdom’s electricity for the first time on Saturday amid heavy winds caused by Storm Bella, British electrical power company Drax Group announced this week. Wind energy made up...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/532076-wind-power-accounts-for-more-than-half-of-uks-electricity-for-first