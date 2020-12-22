Pandemic and forthcoming stimulus funds could bring climate targets in sight -- or not

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020

The lockdowns that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic have reduced greenhouse gas emissions. However, in the recovery phase, emissions could rise to levels above those projected before the pandemic. It all depends on how the stimulus money that governments inject into their economies is spent. A team of scientists has quantified how different recovery scenarios may affect global emissions and climate change.

