Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 19:24 Hits: 5

A newly developed compound starves cancer cells by attacking their "power plants" -- the so-called mitochondria. The new compound prevents the genetic information within mitochondria from being read. Researchers report in their study that this compound could be used as a potential anti-tumor drug in the future; not only in mice but also in human patients.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201223142446.htm