Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020

The Flint, Mich., City Council voted to approve its $20 million contribution to a proposed $641 million settlement over lead-contaminated water in the city on Tuesday. The council voted 6-1 to use $20 million from its insurance provider for its...

