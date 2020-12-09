During Pandemic, EPA Aims to Undermine Clean Air Benefits

WASHINGTON – The Environmental Protection Agency today finalized a disingenuous way to calculate the costs and benefits of regulations under the Clean Air Act, aiming to limit EPA's future ability to adopt clean air health safeguards.

The following is a statement from Emily Davis, senior attorney in the Climate & Clean Energy Program at NRDC (the Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This is an egregious 11th-hour attempt to handcuff the incoming administration and undercut the benefits of clean air—in the worst days of a global health crisis. Our country is struggling to address racial injustice and a deadly pandemic magnified by pollution, which all heavily impact Black, Latino and low-income people.

“The Biden administration should deep-six this dishonest and dangerous rule—and allow EPA to re-embrace its core mission, which is to protect public health and our environment. We’ll use every tool, and look forward to working with the Biden team, to ensure that healthier future for all.”

