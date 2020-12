Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 20:55 Hits: 6

A coalition of environmental groups is suing the Trump administration after it lifted protections for Alaska’s Tongass National Forest, expanding logging in the nation’s largest old growth forest.The October rule from the U.S. Forest Service exempts...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/531501-green-groups-sue-over-trump-bid-to-open-alaskas-tongass-forest-to