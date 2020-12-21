NRDC: Congress Set to Pass Omnibus Bill With Key Energy Provisions

WASHINGTON – Congress is poised to pass an omnibus spending and pandemic relief package today that will have broad impact on people and the economy. The bill includes an agreement to phase down the use of hydrofluorocarbons and provide new government support for renewable energy. But, it also includes support for dangerous nuclear technologies and fossil fuels.

The following is a statement from John Bowman, managing director for government affairs at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“At long last, Congress is providing support to the unemployed, people threatened with eviction or unaffordable utilities, and transit agencies harmed by the pandemic. Still, much more needs to be done, especially for millions facing water, heating or electricity shutoffs. Next year, the new Congress will need to build on this down payment and craft economic and infrastructure packages that will help people who are hurting and spur a just and clean-energy recovery.

“As part of this measure, lawmakers agreed to a landmark plan to phase down the use of HFCs, a dramatic action to curb these potent greenhouse gases and address climate change. The bill also extends vital tax incentives for solar, wind and offshore wind, while laying the groundwork for a substantial boost in federal funding for renewable energy and storage.

“But, overall, the bill is a mixed bag because of provisions that prop up dirty fuels and unsafe technologies. Given President-elect Biden’s historic commitment to address our climate crisis, we look forward to working with him and the new Congress to promote the genuine clean-energy transition we need.”



###

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.