Important milestone in the creation of a quantum computer

One of the obstacles for progress in the quest for a working quantum computer has been that the working devices that go into a quantum computer and perform the actual calculations, the qubits, have hitherto been made by universities and in small numbers. But in recent years, a pan-European collaboration has been exploring everyday transistors -- that are present in billions in all our mobile phones -- for their use as qubits.

