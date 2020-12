Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 15:54 Hits: 8

Both adults and kids who vape were more likely to report difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions than their non-vaping, non-smoking peers on two annual national surveys. Survey results also suggest that kids were more likely to experience mental fog if they started vaping before the age of 14.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201228105445.htm