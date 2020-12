Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 12:34 Hits: 8

E-waste is a growing problem. But if manufacturers kept ownership of their products and leased them to us, recycling could make good business sense.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dematerialization-is-it-time-to-rent-not-buy-electronics/a-55948968?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss