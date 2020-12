Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 16:31 Hits: 2

By transferring mouse aged hematopoietic stem cells (aged HSCs) to the environment of young mice (bone marrow niche), it was demonstrated that the pattern of stem cell gene expression was rejuvenated to that of young hematopoietic stem cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201224113116.htm